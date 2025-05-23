Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines leads with USD 4.2M Wednesday, set to double first week franchise record

Final Destination: Bloodlines continues its impressive run at the domestic box office, topping charts on Wednesday with a strong USD 4.2 million haul. The sixth film in the long-running supernatural horror franchise has now accumulated USD 67.1 million in just six days and is on track to cross USD 70 million by the end of its full week, more than doubling the franchise’s previous best opening week of USD 35.1 million, set by Final Destination 4.

The film’s momentum shows no signs of slowing, with solid weekday numbers and positive word of mouth driving its business. With Bloodlines eyeing a potential USD 100 million domestic milestone by Monday, it is already the biggest box office story in the horror genre this summer.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines follows a college student, played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who begins to experience chilling visions passed down from her grandmother, a survivor of a narrowly avoided tragedy in 1968. As the deadly chain reaction returns, she must unravel the mystery before Death begins claiming her family. The film co-stars Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise veteran Tony Todd.

The project marks a reboot for the franchise, originally conceived as a streaming release for HBO Max. Warner Bros. opted for a theatrical distribution following strong internal screenings. Filming for the entry took place in Vancouver between March and May 2024, with the schedule briefly delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Since its US release on May 16, Final Destination: Bloodlines has become the best-reviewed film in the franchise, earning praise for its inventive death sequences, character-driven plot, and nostalgic nods to earlier entries. Its global box office total has already reached USD 121.2 million, signaling impressive popularity across the globe.

Originally described by producer Craig Perry as a reimagining of the franchise, the film incorporates new mythology while staying true to the franchise’s fatalistic tone. With its current momentum, Final Destination: Bloodlines is likely to remain a force at the box office, firmly establishing itself as a standout horror release of the year.

