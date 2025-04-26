Final Destination: Bloodlines to Have Major Twists and Turns That Will Throw Fans for a Loop, Says Director

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodlines is bringing back a familiar yet chilling tale—one that continues to captivate and terrify fans alike. For those unaware, the highly anticipated film marks the sixth installment in the beloved thriller franchise.

Director Zach Lipovsky recently offered a glimpse into what sets this new chapter apart. Speaking to SFX Magazine, he revealed, “For this film, the first premonition takes place in 1969,” signaling a departure from the more modern settings of previous entries.

He further explained that the film will showcase several deaths “during the premonition, which is what normally happens in the opening sequence of a Final Destination movie.”

However, the twist lies in how the scene ends—through the eyes of a different person in the present day. This intriguing shift promises a fresh loop and a new mystery for fans to unravel.

“It’s going to make them lean forward to try and figure out what’s going on,” director Zach Lipovsky told the outlet.

“As moviegoers, we love it when a film makes you lean forward in your seat because it’s being unpredictable,” he added, highlighting the intrigue of the project.

He went on to say that the film shakes up the usual predictability, including who dies next and how it happens.

Co-directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to hit theaters on May 16, 2025.