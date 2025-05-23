Param Sundari teaser: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra’s chemistry brings back OG rom-com charm, here're 9 unmissable fan reactions
The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari has been dropped by the makers along with Bhool Chuk Maaf’s release. Here’s how netizens are reacting to it.
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are returning to the rom-com genre with their upcoming film, Param Sundari. The intercultural love story was announced last year, and fans have been looking forward to it since then. As a pleasant surprise, the makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film, which has impressed the fans. They rushed to X and showered love on it, expressing their excitement for the highly anticipated film.
In a smart move, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films released the teaser of Param Sundari with the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf. The internet is abuzz with the small video clips shared by the fans gushing over both stars. In addition to this, several users also have high hopes for the music of the film, as Sonu Nigam's melodious voice is already taking the center stage.
A user wrote, "Grand Comeback Of Rom Com Genre #ParamSundari teaser is just so beautiful... Sid and Janhvi looking So Pretty Together Sachin Jigar Cooked." Another fan expressed, "#paramsundari he looking so hot @SidMalhotra finally he is back with his new massive character can't wait to see param in theatre."
Take a look
In addition, a third fan exclaimed, "looks like param sundari will be a solid romcom, loved the teaser ngl.. the chemistry between sid and janhvi is sooo good AND JANHVI's SAREES??? just greatttt… ig the album will be great too!"
Take a look
Another user pointed out, "PARAM SUNDARI looks like it's going to be a solid rom-com! Loved the teaser. The chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor is amazing, and JANHVI'S SAREES ? So stunning. Can't wait for the movie to release!"
Another user posted a glimpse of Sidharth and Janhvi dancing to a romantic song as he expressed, "They look really good tgt."
Take a look
Meanwhile, one fan proclaimed, "#SidharthMalhotra Gonna Serve His Best n Hottest Look as Quintessential Romantic Hero in #ParamSundari Movie." Another tweet read, "Punjabi Khatri blood Malhotra saab MASS @SidMalhotra is back to the showbiz. Rom-com era loading."
Take a look
Take a quick look at more reactions
Directed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Param Sundari is set to release on July 25, 2025.
