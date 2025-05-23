Kartik Aaryan Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Param Sundari teaser Shah Rukh Khan's King Katrina Kaif The Traitors Ranbir Kapoor Faraz Khan Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3 Bhool Chuk Maaf Day 1 Box Office Janhvi Kapoor in Cannes 2025

Param Sundari teaser: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra’s chemistry brings back OG rom-com charm, here're 9 unmissable fan reactions

The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari has been dropped by the makers along with Bhool Chuk Maaf’s release. Here’s how netizens are reacting to it.

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on May 23, 2025  |  05:23 PM IST |  17K
Pic Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor and Maddock Films Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor and Maddock Films Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are returning to the rom-com genre with their upcoming film, Param Sundari. The intercultural love story was announced last year, and fans have been looking forward to it since then. As a pleasant surprise, the makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film, which has impressed the fans. They rushed to X and showered love on it, expressing their excitement for the highly anticipated film.

In a smart move, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films released the teaser of Param Sundari with the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf. The internet is abuzz with the small video clips shared by the fans gushing over both stars. In addition to this, several users also have high hopes for the music of the film, as Sonu Nigam's melodious voice is already taking the center stage.

A user wrote, "Grand Comeback Of Rom Com Genre #ParamSundari teaser is just so beautiful... Sid and Janhvi looking So Pretty Together Sachin Jigar Cooked." Another fan expressed, "#paramsundari he looking so hot @SidMalhotra finally he is back with his new massive character can't wait to see param in theatre."

Take a look



In addition, a third fan exclaimed, "looks like param sundari will be a solid romcom, loved the teaser ngl.. the chemistry between sid and janhvi is sooo good AND JANHVI's SAREES??? just greatttt… ig the album will be great too!"

Take a look


Another user pointed out, "PARAM SUNDARI looks like it's going to be a solid rom-com! Loved the teaser. The chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor is amazing, and JANHVI'S SAREES ? So stunning. Can't wait for the movie to release!"

Another user posted a glimpse of Sidharth and Janhvi dancing to a romantic song as he expressed, "They look really good tgt."

Take a look



Meanwhile, one fan proclaimed, "#SidharthMalhotra Gonna Serve His Best n Hottest Look as Quintessential Romantic Hero in #ParamSundari Movie." Another tweet read, "Punjabi Khatri blood Malhotra saab MASS @SidMalhotra is back to the showbiz. Rom-com era loading."

Take a look  



Take a quick look at more reactions



Directed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Param Sundari is set to release on July 25, 2025.

Credits: Twitter
About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma. With an experience of over 4 years a...

