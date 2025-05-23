Witch Watch Episode 8: Kanshi Gets A Part-Time Job—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In 'Kan and Nico's Channel,' Nico and Kanshi launch a WJTube channel for quick profits, but their poorly made videos fail. Morihito and Keigo step in to restructure their content, resulting in successful uploads. Despite the boost, Nico and Kanshi quickly abandon the project.

In 'The Tea Ceremony Is a Piece of Tea Cake,' Suzuka asks Nico for help passing a tea ceremony test. A synchronization spell lets Morihito assist, but they fail due to no practice. However, he saves Suzuka's grandmother, prompting her to cancel the failing grade.

Witch Watch Episode 8 will feature Kanshi struggling financially after misusing his allowance, leaving him unable to contribute to household expenses. Desperate, he seeks Morihito’s help, who gives him a flyer for a part-time job at Akebono Amusement Park’s superhero show.

The episode will focus on Kanshi’s work challenges in a hero costume, possible comedic mishaps during the performance, and how he manages the responsibility while dealing with his usual impulsiveness and pride.

According to the official website, Witch Watch Episode 8 will be titled ‘Kanshi's Part-Time Job Diaries: The Superhero Show / The Side Job,’ and will be released on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, many international viewers can watch it on the same day. In Japan, the episode will air on JNN-affiliated networks, including MBS and TBS.

For international audiences, the English-subtitled version of Witch Watch Episode 8 will be available on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. However, access to Hulu is limited to viewers in the United States, and regional availability may vary based on licensing agreements.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

