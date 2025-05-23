Fans, don’t lose hope yet: Paresh Rawal may still return for Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri 3, here’s what we know

Akshay Kumar’s banner, Cape of Good Films, has issued a legal notice to Paresh Rawal over his sudden departure from Hera Pheri 3. According to Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner at Parinam Law Associates, the seasoned actor has not yet replied to the notice. He was granted a seven-day deadline to compensate the production with Rs 25 crore in damages. Despite the current strain, Pooja expressed hope that the matter could still be resolved amicably.

Paresh Rawal might return to Hera Pheri 3

Pooja Tidke reportedly informed PTI that there could be significant legal repercussions stemming from the situation. She indicated that the franchise had suffered due to the actor’s actions and mentioned that they had sent a formal communication outlining the potential legal implications.

She also noted that considerable expenses had already been made, including payments to the cast, crew, senior actors, as well as costs related to logistics, equipment, and the trailer shoot.

Pooja Tidke mentioned that contracts had been signed for the trailer shoot and that approximately three-and-a-half minutes of the actual film had already been filmed.

She added that, quite unexpectedly, they recently received a notice from Paresh Rawal stating that he was no longer involved with the project and wished to disassociate from it. This sudden development, she noted, came as a shock and surprise to everyone involved.

Tidke pointed out that the situation had caused reputational harm to the actors already committed to the project, as well as to the franchise itself. She also noted the considerable disappointment among fans.

Despite the ongoing legal challenges, she expressed cautious optimism that the matter could still be resolved. Although there has been no official word on whether Paresh Rawal will rejoin the film, her remarks suggested that a resolution might still be possible.

In a recent conversation with E24, Suniel Shetty shared that Paresh Rawal has consented to a meeting to talk about his unexpected withdrawal from Hera Pheri 3. Shetty expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying he was deeply invested in it, and admitted that Rawal’s departure has been deeply upsetting for both him and Akshay Kumar.

