POLL: Kartik Aaryan in messy or short hair, which look has your heart? VOTE as he starts Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri shoot

Kartik Aaryan has officially started shooting for his upcoming rom-com, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. He shared the update on his social media with a series of pictures flaunting his new short hair look. On the other hand, the actor will be sporting a messy hair look for his musical romantic with Sreeleela. Here’s your chance to vote for the look you liked more of the star.

On May 23, Kartik Aaryan posted a series of pictures on his Instagram handle as he began shooting for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. In the first image, he is seen looking away from the camera with the clapboard in front of him from the Mahurat shoot.

He was seen standing against the backdrop of the countryside, followed by another image that showed a closer look at the clapboard after the first shot. In the third image, the Naagzilla actor shared a picture of his trimmed hair lying on the floor. The post concluded with the star relishing his beverage, flaunting his new look, sitting on a chair with the sea behind him. One can also see trimmed hair yet again catching attention in the picture.

"Ray is Raydyyyy #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri," the post was captioned.

It was earlier this year, in February, that Kartik Aaryan announced his next with Sreeleela, directed by Anurag Basu. The yet-untitled musical romantic features him as a singing sensation, but more than that, it was his rugged hair and heavy beard that caught everyone’s attention. He was also singing Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a large audience while playing guitar on stage.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is being directed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik has earlier collaborated on Satyaprem Ki Katha. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, it is set to release on Feb 13, 2026.

