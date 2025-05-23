Why Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath is making headlines? Here’s what we know about Rs 3 lakh non-payment claim

Actor Faraz Khan, who featured prominently in Tiger Shroff’s 2023 sci-fi action film Ganapath, has come forward with serious allegations against Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment. Faraz claims the production house has failed to pay his Rs 3 lakh dues for nearly two years, despite fulfilling his contractual obligations. The actor has now issued an ultimatum: pay up or face legal consequences and public exposure.

Here's what the Ganapath actor claimed

Faraz Khan used Instagram to post a detailed statement about the matter. He explained that he was cast by Pooja Entertainment to portray the character Thabeel in the Hindi film Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl.

He mentioned that he shared almost every scene with his co-actor Armaan Khera, who he described as his on-screen twin. Faraz also highlighted that while Armaan Khera, his counterpart, has been fully compensated, he has yet to receive any payment owed to him.

Faraz alleged that his multiple efforts to contact the company were met with evasive replies. He criticized the studio for failing to honor their obligations, stating that while the top-billed cast and crew had been paid, often with hefty fees, he, as a lesser-known actor, was deliberately overlooked and manipulated. He described this behavior as not only unprofessional but also disgraceful.

Calling out what he described as systemic mistreatment, Faraz said, “Let the industry and the public know how Pooja Entertainment treats its actors: with dishonesty, disrespect, and deliberate delay. I refuse to be silenced."

He further warned that unless the studio clears his dues and issues a public apology, he will proceed with legal action, speak to the media, and go public across platforms to “expose" the studio’s conduct. “Pay your people. Honor your contracts. Stop harassing independent artists," he concluded.

Faraz’s claims emerge amid growing concerns over Pooja Entertainment’s financial stability. In 2024, it was reported that the production company, headed by Bhagnani, had incurred significant debts after the poor box office performance of expensive films such as Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.

Multiple crew members had earlier voiced comparable grievances about unpaid wages, with insiders revealing that only the main actors received their full payments.

