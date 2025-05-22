Cannes Film Festival 2025: Shalini Passi’s Rs 1,45,600 mouth-shaped earrings with off-shoulder white gown exudes Cleopatra energy

With her ethereal fashion choices and sassy diva philosophies, Shalini Passi remains an undisputed fashionista. Gracing the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in a stunning white gown, Passi proved she is synonymous with glamour. Not only her whimsical fit, but her accessories were spell-binding too. Let’s dissect her outfit!

Channeling siren woman energy, Shalini Passi decided to turn heads in a high-end garb by the Italian fashion designer, Schiaparelli. The brand is known for its edgy, eccentric, and trippy couture. Keeping it monochromatic yet surreal, Passi’s dress held a goddess-like charm. The full-length gown featured an off-shoulder silhouette with a straight neckline. The body-hugging dress wrapped Shalini’s form gracefully, exuding unparalleled feminine vibes.

The tailoring of this dress was mesmerizing as it was ruched at the midriff all the way down to the knees before splitting and forming a train. It also boasted pleats, emerging from the bosom and cascading to the floor, making it an enigmatic flair.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame’s accessories for this look were particularly fascinating. Curated from Schiaparelli, she wore an artisanal neckpiece that featured a half-face sculpture, studded with silver accented piercing jewelry and a silver tear drop. The eccentric charm was secured by chunky chains.

She further adorned Schiaparelli’s mouth-shaped earrings with rhinestone-studded piercings, adding voguish vibes to her fit. These earrings came with a hefty price tag of around Rs 1,45,600. The fashionista also wore a square-shaped ring and a wristband with an eye charm. The quirky gold jewelry with the white gown and Shalini’s bewitching aura exuded queen Cleopatra vibes.

The style maven carried a swirly, rhinestone-studded bag from the lavish handbag label, Judith Lieber. The bedazzled accessory added a sparkle to her monochrome attire.

Shalini paired her white dress with white platform heels from the brand Valentino. The straight-line dress and the significantly high heels gave her form a statuesque appeal, adding to her magical aura.

For her make-up, Passi went for a snatched and glowy glam. She flaunted winged eyeliner with golden eyeshadows, exuding femme fatale vibes. The reality TV star boasted a dewy base with blushed-up cheeks and nude pink lips. And yet, it was her lethal aura that captivated the scene.

Going for a clean-girl aesthetic, Shalini put her hair up in a sleek ponytail—her luscious, black tresses adding to the diva’s surreal energy.

