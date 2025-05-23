Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday starrer nets Rs 15 lakh
Starring Akshay Kumar, Kesari Chapter 2 has collected Rs 15 lakh net on the 35th day at the box office. Also featuring Ananya Panday, the film remains slightly under the Rs 90 crore mark.
Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh arrived in cinemas on April 18, 2025. The courtroom drama stars Akshay Kumar as the main lead, along with Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in key roles. Set in the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari 2 has earned Rs 15 lakh today.
Produced under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, Kesari Chapter 2 collected Rs 45 crore net in the opening week at the box office. In the second week, the Kesari sequel earned Rs 27.75 crore. This was followed by Rs 9 crore earnings in the third week. In the fourth week, the legal drama registered Rs 5.45 crore.
On the 35th day, the Akshay Kumar starrer minted Rs 15 lakh net business, bringing a net collection of the fifth week to Rs 2.35 crore.
The cumulative collection of Kesari Chapter 2 now stands at Rs 89.55 crore in 35 days.
|Days/Weeks
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 45 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 27.75 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 9 crore
|Week 4
|Rs 5.45 crore
|Day 29
|Rs 0.40 crore
|Day 30
|Rs 0.50 crore
|Day 31
|Rs 0.60 crore
|Day 32
|Rs 0.25 crore
|Day 33
|Rs 0.25 crore
|Day 34
|Rs 0.20 crore
|Day 35
|Rs 0.15 crore
|Total
|Rs 89.55 crore
Kesari Chapter 2 requires Rs 45 lakh to touch the Rs 90 crore mark at the box office. The film is currently competing with Raid 2, Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, and Final Destination: Bloodlines. It will finish its theatrical run in the range of Rs 92 crore to Rs 94 crore.
Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas
Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 34: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer nets Rs 20 lakh on 5th Wednesday