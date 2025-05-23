Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Day 7 India Trends: Tom Cruise starrer's steady but unspectacular performance continues

Tom Cruise’s much-anticipated action spectacle, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, has shown a decent but underwhelming trend at the Indian box office. The film is expected to net around Rs 4.25 crore on its latest day, day 7, reflecting moderate interest from Indian audiences despite the franchise’s global popularity and Cruise’s star power.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning is the eighth installment in the long-running Mission: Impossible series and a direct sequel to 2023’s Dead Reckoning Part One. Cruise returns as the iconic IMF agent Ethan Hunt, alongside franchise veterans Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett. The film delivers another high-stakes global mission filled with espionage, elaborate action sequences, and a race against time.

Although the film has received positive reviews from critics in the West and had a high-profile premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 14, preceded by a world premiere in Tokyo on May 5, its box office performance in India has been somewhat below expectations. Given its estimated production budget of USD 300 to 400 million, it is one of the most expensive films ever made, and expectations for a stronger Indian debut were high.

Production of The Final Reckoning has been a journey in itself. Originally conceived as the second part of a two-film arc, the movie dropped its Part Two subtitle and adopted its current title in November 2024. Filming began in March 2022 across the UK, Malta, South Africa, and Norway. However, the shoot was interrupted in July 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and eventually resumed in March 2024, wrapping in November of the same year.

Creative challenges included composer Lorne Balfe, known for scoring previous Mission: Impossible films, initially being attached but later exiting the project. He was replaced by Marx Aruj and Alfie Godfrey, whose compositions now drive the intense and suspenseful atmosphere of the film.

While Cruise’s star power and the franchise’s action-packed reputation continue to draw attention, The Final Reckoning is currently being overshadowed at the Indian box office by the horror genre Hollywood import Final Destination: Bloodlines. Still, the film could pick up momentum over the weekend, especially with action-loving audiences in metros and premium format screenings.

As the second weekend unfolds, the focus will be on whether The Final Reckoning can reverse its soft start and gain traction, or remain an unspectacular chapter in Cruise’s legacy in India.

