WINNER’s Song Mino's military case sent to prosecution over public service duty negligence, trial to follow

Song Mino, aka Mino, from WINNER, is currently in headlines again. The K-pop idol has recently come under scrutiny for his conduct during his mandatory public service duties. On May 23, South Korean police confirmed that he has been referred to prosecution over allegations of negligence while serving.

This situation first came to light in December of last year, about a year and three months into his public service. Reports suggested that Mino had frequently missed his assigned work and took an unusually high number of vacation days, often citing medical reasons.

However, recent developments reveal that during a police questioning session in late February 2025, Song Mino largely admitted to the allegations of workplace negligence. Following this, the case was escalated and forwarded to the prosecution for further investigation and possible trial.

Under South Korea’s Military Service Act, neglecting mandatory public service duties without valid reasons is taken seriously. Public service workers found negligent can face penalties that include serving additional days, often five times the number of days they were absent. In cases where the neglect exceeds eight days, the consequences can be more severe, potentially including up to three years in prison.

His agency, YG Entertainment, back in February, responded by clarifying that his medical leaves were part of ongoing treatment he had started before enlisting. YG quotes, "Song Min Ho's medical absences are an extension of the treatments he began receiving prior to his enlistment. All of his other vacation days were received according to regulation."

However, WINNER’s Song Mino has not issued any statement or shared any posts regarding the current developments.

