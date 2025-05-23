Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor makes fashion statement yet again with a conversation starter hat

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor walked the red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, she has been serving looks, one after the other. Yet again, the Bollywood diva arrived in an all-black ensemble with a statement hat that is enough to grab eyeballs.

At the AmfAR Gala, Janhvi Kapoor stunned in an outfit that made her look her fashionable best. The Dhadak debutant seamlessly blended multiple silhouettes in her ensemble, giving her a regal look. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter stunned in yet another archival piece.

Advertisement

The jacket she sported is a 1989 YSL piece, which obviously became a talk of the time. The diva paired it with a custom skirt by celebrity designer Anamika Khanna. Talking about the conversation starter had, well, that also belongs to Yves Saint Laurent (YSL). She completed her look with black stockings and matching high heels.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in an all-black archival ensemble:

For those not keeping a tab on the Roohi actress, this is her second all-black archival look for the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Earlier, she was spotted serving main character energy in an archival black backless gown from Yves Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche 1975 collection.

The ensemble, which is still relevant and modern, featured a halter neckline and sleeveless design, showing just the right amount of skin.

Janhvi Kapoor sports an archival YSL gown:

Both her looks took the internet by surprise, who were quick to crown her as the upcoming fashionista of the Hindi film industry. For those unknown, Janhvi is at the global fashion and film festival to represent her movie, Homebound. On May 21, 2025, the Karan Johar production was screened, and it received a 9-minute standing ovation from the audience.

Advertisement

Upon watching so much love and appreciation for the film, the team shed happy tears. The film premiere was also attended by Boney, Khushi Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya, who were equally proud of the cast and the makers. Talking about Homebound, it is helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan and also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles.

For more updates from Cannes 2025, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Cannes 2025: On Day 2, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan yet again proves why she is a veteran at the global event, PICS