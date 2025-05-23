Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Morning Trends Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's rom-com debuts with DECENT start

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Morning Trends Day 1: Bhool Chuk Maaf has finally entered the box office market today, i.e., May 23, 2025, after going through a legal row. The time loop romantic comedy film stars Rajkummar Rao alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays his on-screen love interest. Bhool Chuk Maaf is off to a decent start.

Advertisement

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf has begun its journey at the box office today. As per morning trends, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer has opened on a decent note. The actual opening day figure will be determined based on its trajectory throughout the day, which is subject to change according to walk-ins and on-the-spot bookings.

Based on pre-sales, Bhool Chuk Maaf is expected to earn in the range of Rs 5 crore. The science fiction rom-com sold 30,000 tickets in top national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—in final advance bookings.

Also featuring actors like Seema Pahwa, Raghubir Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, the family entertainer is likely to benefit from discount offers on ticketing applications. Today, the audience can receive a flat discount of Rs 100 off while booking the tickets on BookMyShow.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is clashing with the releases of Kapkapiii and Kesari Veer. Dinesh Vijan's production venture will perform better than its rival releases. It will have to prove itself while running parallel to Raid 2, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Advertisement

Bhool Chuk Maaf marks Rajkummar Rao's theatrical comeback after his last release, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024). Wamiqa Gabbi was previously seen in Varun Dhawan's 2024 release, Baby John.

Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas

Bhool Chuk Maaf is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Bhool Chuk Maaf Opening Day Box Office Expectations: Rajkummar Rao starrer time-loop comedy set to open at Rs 5 crore