Box Office: The Devil Wears Prada 2 sets May 2026 release, here's revisiting original's theatrical run

We’re about to witness a pop culture phenomenon sooner than anticipated. Disney has officially dated the eagerly awaited sequel to The Devil Wears Prada for a May 1, 2026, theatrical release, setting off a wave of excitement among fans of the 2006 fashion comedy classic. The news follows earlier reports from July 2024 confirming the project was in development.

While casting details remain under wraps, speculation continues to swirl about the return of the original ensemble. Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt were reported to be attached, though the Mouse House has not formally announced their involvement. Stanley Tucci, who played the beloved fashion editor Nigel, hinted at progress in a Variety interview, saying, “If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I’ll go to actor’s prison or something.”

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, The Devil Wears Prada starred Anna Hathaway as Andrea Sachs, an aspiring journalist who lands a coveted assistant job at Runway magazine under the merciless Miranda Priestly, played by Streep. The latter character is widely believed to be inspired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The original film struck a chord with audiences for its sharp dialogue, iconic fashion, and inside look at the high-stakes world of fashion.

The sequel is expected to reflect today’s changing media landscape, where magazines are on the brink of losing their relevance. Reports suggest it will follow Miranda as she struggles to maintain her influence in the declining print industry, now dependent on advertising dollars from luxury conglomerates, one headed by her former assistant, Emily (Blunt).

The mentor-turned-rival dynamic promises to add a fresh layer to the stylish party.

The announcement comes amid Disney’s larger theatrical calendar overhaul, which saw the studio announce delays for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. It signals the studio’s commitment to a diverse portfolio that includes both superhero tentpoles and prestige, character-driven stories.

The original Devil Wears Prada grossed over USD 326 million worldwide, with USD 124 million from the domestic market and a strong international haul of USD 201 million. Nearly two decades later, its influence endures not just in pop culture but as a touchstone for women navigating ambition and self-identity.

With nostalgia, high fashion, and hard-hitting performances expected to return, we’ll keep our Chanel leather boots polished and ready to take on a movie date.

