Ranbir Kapoor’s soccer obsession is next level, wait till you know what he did to watch football match

Ranbir Kapoor’s passion for football is well known. His enthusiasm for the game runs so deep that he is a part-owner of Mumbai City FC. In a recent interview, Bimal Parekh, a co-owner of the club and a chartered accountant, shared insights into how Ranbir persuaded Rishi Kapoor to approve the purchase of the team. He also highlighted Ranbir’s dedication to football, revealing that the actor has even traveled internationally just to catch a single match.

When Ranbir Kapoor flew to Barcelona for just a day to watch a match

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Bimal Parekh revealed that he was aware of Ranbir Kapoor’s immense passion for football, mentioning that Ranbir would even travel to Barcelona for just a day to watch a match.

Parekh added that when he learned about the auction of a football team, he saw it as a promising opportunity. He also noted his long-standing professional relationship with Juhi Chawla, mentioning that cricket was generating significant revenue at the time.

Bimal Parekh further explained that Ranbir was enthusiastic about the idea, so they approached Rishi Kapoor, who was the final decision-maker. While Rishi was agreeable to the plan, he wanted to know who would manage the team. Bimal mentioned that he proposed hiring a professional, but Rishi felt it was important for a family member to be involved in overseeing the team.

He added that at that point, he offered to take on the role himself, which pleased Rishi Kapoor. However, Rishi asked him about his fee, to which Bimal replied that he would prefer a stake in the team instead. He also mentioned that it took a while before the sport really gained momentum.

When Ranbir Kapoor purchased the club, he expressed to PTI that it was a proud moment for him to be involved in the Indian Super League and to represent the lively city of Mumbai. He shared that football has been a constant presence in his life since childhood, and now, as a partner in the league, he is eager to channel his passion into helping the sport grow.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in Love & War, Ramayana Parts One and Two, Animal Park, and Dhoom 4.

