Janhvi Kapoor takes over Cannes 2025 in backless Saint Laurent gown, serves Bridgerton energy in hat for second look

Mind-blowing! That’s our reaction to Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s other two looks for the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Black never goes wrong, and cracking that code perfectly, the style icon donned two drop-dead gorgeous black outfits in different patterns, and each screamed nothing but “main character energy.” Want to know the deets? Then, let’s dive into it!

Talking about her first look, Janhvi Kapoor slipped into an archival black backless gown from Yves Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche 1975 collection, which just showed the right amount of skin to make us swoon over her. Blending elegant and modern edge, the ensemble had a halter neckline and sleeveless design, highlighting her collarbones and shoulders.

Smoothly flowing down, the gown cinched to her waist, then flew down into a floor-length. The eye-catching detail of the outfit was the draping at the neckline with the extra fabric at the back. Further, she layered with the sleek black blazer.

Her hair was done in a messy sleek bun, giving equal attention to her accessories and outfit. For jewelry, she chose a silver stud earrings. And as for her beauty choice, she opted for a brown-shade eyeshadow, curled eyelashes, blush glow, and nude-shade lipstick.

Moving towards her second look, the one thing that instantly came to our mind was AWESOME. She again wore Saint Laurent’s design, an archival 1989 black velvet jacket with a close front and round neckline. Brilliantly combining the two renowned designers, for the bottom, the actress chose Anamika Khanna’s asymmetrical skirt flowing in a long train from one side.

The style icon styled her black outfit with the stockings that added a sultry vibe. But what stood out the most that how beautifully she served the Bridgerton energy with the large vintage hat. Her hair was tied back, keeping it away from her face.

And completing her look with the dewy makeup, her skin looked flawless with the soft-shade eyeshadow, defined brows, and nude-shade lipstick. She slipped into black heels for footwear, giving just the glamorous finish.

Janhvi Kapoor totally slayed her look at Cannes, and we’re definitely not getting over it so soon.

