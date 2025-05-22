5 celeb-inspired short kurti and gharara looks for wedding season

While sarees and kurta sets are a mainstream ethnic fashion pick for festivities, a gharara look stands out with its own charm. Gharara is nothing but a fancier cousin of sharara and is characterized by full-flare pants, cinched above the knees.

This nawabi ethnic wear has been embraced by celebrities and common folks alike for decades now, and it still hasn’t lost its charm. So, how can you style a kurti with gharara? Let’s take styling notes from the B-town divas!

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

When a Gharara look is in question, Kareena’s Tarun Tahilani archival couture for the Diwali celebration reigns supreme. The Begum of Pataudi exuded mesmerizing regality in the warm beige gharara. The kurti featured asymmetrical, wavy patterns embellished with gilded zari embroidery. The trim of the kurti was especially enchanting as strings of pearls and glass stones dangled from its hemline.

Kareena’s gharara, on the other hand, boasted an intricate, jalidar pattern. The translucent fabric of the flared pants added an ethereal charm to her dress. The mirror-work dupatta gorgeously and subtly contrasted the ethnic set with a grey shade.

2. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s Seema Gujral sheer kurti and gharara set is a soulful blend of mirror-work and florals. The mint green kurti with strappy sleeves and a deep V-neckline held a girlish charm. Gracefully distorting the sheer fabric of the rest of the set, Kriti’s kurti was decorated with fully-embellished mirror work in floral patterns. The gharara pants of this set were especially fascinating as they featured 3D floral appliques in pastel pink and blue shades.

Sanon’s mint green dupatta matched the shararas and featured a golden trim, like the kurti and gharara’s hemline. Currently, the same set is priced at Rs 156,000 on Seema Gujral’s online store.

3. Ananya Panday

When it comes to contemporary-style ethnic outfits, Ananya Panday’s lookbook tops the chart. The actress wore Ritika Mirchandani’s lemon-yellow sharara set, which was crafted with Korean tulle fabric. The kurti of this fit featured intricate, geometric patterns crafted with shiny beads and bugles. The matching belt at the waist gave the kurti an A-line silhouette, adding an unconventional touch to Ananya’s fit.

The pants of this dress were a work of art. The tulle fabric of the gharara was adorned with glass bugles in a close, zig-zag pattern spanning the whole fabric and exuding festive vibes at best. The dupatta of the dress was left plain, balancing the whole outfit with its understated and billowy elegance.

4. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari has a rich catalogue of ethnic looks, including kurta sets and shararas, but her vibrant pink gharara set stands out with its festive vibes. The closed neckline of the dress boasted handcrafted patchwork in contrasting, celeste blue and green hues, trimmed with small, golden coin appliques.

The crinkled silk fabric printed with traditional floral and botanical designs kept the dress fascinatingly busy. The gorgeous, fully flared gharara added a whimsical and playful vibe to Hydari’s pink attire.

5. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s white gharara set exudes full masakali vibes. The white cotton fabric adorned with black embroidery could not have gotten any better. Sara’s kurti boasted a deep V neckline with short sleeves, keeping it gracefully desi. The embroidery pattern of the fit highlighted sleek floral and geometric designs, reminiscent of Gujarat’s Trajva patterns.

The actress’s cotton gharara pants were gorgeously flared, creating a striking silhouette. The dupatta of Sara’s ethnic set had a different vibe going on as it featured tulle fabric, adding a surreal touch to the garb.

So, from Kareena Kapoor’s fully embellished flair to Sara Ali Khan’s elegant sway, whose short kurti and gharara look will make it to your fashion moodboard?

