Lilo & Stitch Day 1 India Box Office Trends: Hollywood science fiction comedy eyes a slow start

The Hollywood movie Lilo and Stitch has finally hit the cinemas today. Starring Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai, the movie is an official remake of the 2002 released animated movie of the same name. The much-awaited live-action film is witnessing a phenomenal start in the USA, but it faces a lukewarm reception in the indian markets.

Produced under the banner of Walt Disney Pictures, the movie is registering a low occupancy on its opening day in India. The Disney movie is released with minimal promotions in India, which is a significant reason it is facing such a dull start.

Also, it is facing a handful of new releases—Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Veer, and Kapkapiii—along with the holdover releases, Raid 2, Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

The fate of Lilo and Stitch does not seem very promising in India. Though it can storm the box office and give the Tom Cruise starrer a tough fight in its domestic collections, the same cannot be said for its theatrical run in India.

Lilo & Stitch also features Chris Sanders, who directed and wrote the original movie. Sanders has reprised his role as a voice artist for the character Stitch. The other star cast of the upcoming film includes Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Hannah Waddingham, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, and Courtney B. Vance.

Lilo & Stitch in cinemas

Lilo & Stitch is available in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Are you going to watch this movie? Tell us in the comment section.

