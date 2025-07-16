Will Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor reunite with Mohit Suri for Aashiqui 3? Director says 'Burden mere sar pe...'

Aashiqui 2 was a major success during its release in 2013. The musical romantic drama starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor as the lead pair. The film has received cult status over the years.

Amid a buzz around Aashiqui 3, director Mohit Suri has broken his silence about reuniting Aditya and Shraddha in the third installment of the Aashiqui franchise.

Mohit Suri talks about casting Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 3

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Mohit Suri was asked if he would collaborate with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor for Aashiqui 3. The director quibbled by saying that the producers don't want to employ him.

Suri then expressed that he would love to make a film with them in the lead; however, he is waiting for a good script. "Aashiqui ka burden mere sir pe gir raha hai. (The burden of making a film like Aashiqui 2 is quite heavy on my shoulders," he added.

The filmmaker further shared that he requires a better script than Aashiqui 2, which is a challenging task.

Saiyaara was originally Aashiqui 3

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mohit Suri revealed that Saiyaara's idea was originally supposed to be Aashiqui 3. Suri shared that he was asked to pitch a draft for the third installment of the Aashiqui franchise.

Talking about Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar, the filmmaker told us, "They were in the hurry and wanted to announce, which is something I was not comfortable with. I prefer in having a script first and then make an announcement. But to sum it up, yes, this idea was originally for Aashiqui 3."

All about Aashiqui 2

Aashiqui 2, the second installment of the Aashiqui franchise, was released on April 26, 2013. The film proved to be a breakthrough in the careers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in Bollywood.

Produced under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series Films, the musical romantic drama is cherished for its on-screen chemistry between Aditya and Shraddha, melodious soundtracks, and emotional love story.

Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in Metro In Dino. Shraddha Kapoor's last film was the 2024 all-time blockbuster, Stree 2.

