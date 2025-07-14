BTS' J-Hope calls Jimin 'brother', thanks him for support during Lollapalooza Berlin act: 'Cheered for me...'

The BTS members showcased their loving camaraderie once again as they supported each other's solo projects. On July 13, J-Hope delivered an electrifying performance at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025, showcasing his popular solo tracks and BTS' chart-busters.

Although Jimin couldn't attend the concert in person, he watched the live stream and cheered J-Hope on throughout the show. J-Hope, visibly touched by it, acknowledged and thanked Jimin for his support.

Advertisement

Jimin supports J-Hope during his 2025 Lollapalooza Berlin act

No fan can claim to be the biggest supporter of J-Hope, because it's Jimin. J-Hope's Lollapalooza Berlin set, which took place at the Telekom Main Stage from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (local time), was streamed live on BTS' Weverse.

Jimin was one of the first individuals to join it and watched it almost till the end. As J-Hope performed his hit solo tracks like Killin' It Girl and BTS' chart-busters like Mic Drop, Jimin cheered him on.

He shared photos and videos of himself watching the Lollapalooza act on a giant screen and supporting J-Hope. The latter took the stage on fire with his abs-baring Kilin' It Girl act, and Jimin joined in the fun by posting a semi-shirtless pic by captioning it as "I took it [t-shirt] off too hyung!!!"

He also sang along to the BTS rapper's Mic Drop performance. Additionally, he left a lot of encouraging comments on the Weverse broadcast.

Advertisement

J-Hope thanks Jimin for cheering him on during his Lollapalooza Berlin set

In the after-show Weverse live, which J-Hope called an after-party with BTS ARMY, the K-pop star showed his gratitude towards Jimin. He said, "I saw Jimin, he contacted me right away [after the show]. In 2022, he came to Lolla himself and cheered for me. This time, too, he watched in real time and cheered for me again." He was touched by Jimin's endearing support for him and acknowledged that, calling him his brother.

"Thank you, Jimin. You really are my dongsaeng [younger sibling/individual]," J-Hope stated. This heartwarming display of brotherly love highlighted the strong bond within the group.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope cheers for IVE at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025, also catches Gracie Abrams and Justin Timberlake’s sets