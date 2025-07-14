Ram Gopal Varma on Deepika Padukone vs Sandeep Reddy Vanga row: ‘Actor can say I want to work only for 1 hour’

Deepika Padukone created quite a stir in the industry and became a topic of discussion after she walked out of the much-talked-about Sandeep Reddy Vanga project, Spirit. It was said that they had a disagreement over the actress's demand for an 8-hour working shift, which led to her exit.

Many celebrities have spoken about the matter now, and the latest one is Ram Gopal Varma, who feels this whole thing was very exaggerated.

Advertisement

Ram Gopal Varma on Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga controversy

Talking to Hindustan Times, Ram Gopal Varma quipped that the discussion about fixed shift timings for actors is an agreement between two people. Each of them has the right to say what they want, and the other one can refuse if they wish to. The filmmaker further added that the whole thing between Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga was a very exaggerated thing, in his opinion.

"Because I can say, I want to work for 23 hours, and the actor can say I want to work only for one hour. That's their call. But how can one human being force another human being to do something? And they can agree to work or not work with each other… But that thing was just kind of blown up in the media," RGV concluded.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Deepika Padukone controversy

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone had agreed to be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film after she loved the way her part was written. However, just a matter of days after the news of her inclusion sank in, it was reported that Deepika had walked out of the project. According to sources, the Bajirao Mastani actress decided to part ways from the venture due to the failure of the producers and directors to meet her demands.

Advertisement

The details that came out revealed that Deepika had apparently quoted a remuneration of Rs 40 crore from the makers, whereas they were only interested in paying her Rs 20 crore. Additionally, the actress wanted her schedule fixed, providing her adequate time for personal life.

About Ram Gopal Varma's OTT thriller

Ram Gopal Varma's thriller Saree just released on Lionsgate Play on June 27. It is written and presented by him and directed by Giri Krishna Kamal. The film stars Satya Yadau and Aaradhya Devi. The story revolves around a photographer who becomes obsessed with a woman whom he sees in a saree.

ALSO READ: Paresh Rawal compares Salman Khan and Aamir Khan: 'Salman hawa ka jhoka hai...'