BTS and TXT juniors lock August 18 as their debut date: All about BIGHIT MUSIC’s upcoming 5-member boy group

BTS label, BIGHIT MUSIC, is finally lifting the curtain on its newest boy group. It marks the label's first group debut since the launch of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) in 2019. The highly anticipated team is officially set to debut on August 18, 2025.

This signals the beginning of a bold new chapter in HYBE's growing K-pop empire. The upcoming group is not only BIGHIT MUSIC's latest project but also a major move in reimagining how K-pop idols are formed and showcased.

Advertisement

Meet the juniors of BTS and TXT: Teen artists with vision

The group features five members: Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho. All of them are still in their teenage years. But don't be fooled by their age; each member brings creative experience, artistic independence, and a distinct voice.

What sets them apart is their role not just as performers but as full-fledged co-creators. Rather than being assigned fixed positions like rapper or vocalist, the members are encouraged to work beyond traditional roles. They actively collaborate in every aspect of their artistry, from songwriting and composing to choreography and video direction.

Not just idols, but 'young creators'

BIGHIT MUSIC refers to them as a "young creator crew," emphasizing their hands-on involvement across multiple creative fields. Each member will have the freedom to tell their personal stories through lyrics, visuals, and stage performance. They aim to resonate with fans not just as entertainers but as relatable individuals and creative thinkers.

Advertisement

Their identity as co-creators rather than traditional trainees points to a new mission. They aim to redefine the idol image and push boundaries in how music groups are structured and perceived.

Experience behind the scenes with HYBE artists

Though this is their first official debut, the members are no strangers to the industry. Martin and James, in particular, have already contributed to works by fellow HYBE artists. Martin has been credited as part of the creative teams behind TXT's Deja Vu, Miracle, and Beautiful Strangers. He also contributed to ENHYPEN's Outside, LE SSERAFIM's Pierrot, and ILLIT's Magnetic.

James has played a significant role in choreography development. He worked on stages like Deja Vu, Tick-Tack, Cherish (My Love), and Magnetic. He also teamed up with Martin on music production tasks. These early contributions reflect the group's deep involvement in the artistic process, setting them apart from most rookie idols.

ALSO READ: BTS and TXT's juniors, BIGHIT MUSIC to debut new boy group in Q3 of 2025; everything we know