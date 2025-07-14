Does Vijay Sethupathi get bothered by online trolling during his film's release? Says, 'We have cooked and served them'

Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for his next film, Thalaivan Thalaivi, after the significant successes of his last few films. During the recent pre-release event of the movie, the actor grabbed attention when he commented on the trend of trolling that a movie receives and how he, as an actor, perceives it.

Vijay Sethupathi talks about reworking himself over troll comments

At the recent event ahead of Thalaivan Thalaivi’s release, Vijay Sethupathi opened up about the newest trend of trolling, which tends to affect movies even ahead of release.

While he agreed that there seems to be no way out of this, the actor mentioned that, at the end of the day, it was the opinion of the audience above all. Vijay also mentioned how trolling isn’t a new phenomenon, and even films back in the day used to face criticism for one reason or another.

He said, “We go out in public. Some people laugh at us. That’s their point. You can never say this is how you want to see my movie. I gave them a film. Or we did some work. It’s their opinion. We have no choice. So when our turn comes, we just need to rectify ourselves from those comments. Let us do something better.”

Vijay Sethupathi commented on son Surya’s controversial video

In other news, Vijay is in the news as his son Surya made his acting debut with the film Phoenix. Amid the anticipation, one video of the starkid went viral, and the Maharaja actor later issued an apology on behalf of his son.

He said, “If something like that happened, it might have been done unknowingly or by someone else. I sincerely apologize if anyone was hurt or misunderstood the intention.”

Vijay Sethupathi kick-started shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s film

Coming to his work front, the actor is currently shooting for another new film directed by Puri Jagannadh. Back on July 7, Vijay started off the shooting schedule in Hyderabad, where key scenes between him and actress Samyuktha will reportedly be filmed.

Vijay Sethupathi’s newest look in the film buzzed excitement among fans as he could be seen pulling off a new hairstyle than before.

