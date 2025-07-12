Inside Janhvi Kapoor’s first Wimbledon visit: From joining the Djokovic fandom to challenging Varun Dhawan

Janhvi Kapoor attended Wimbledon for the first time this week, joining a long list of celebrities who brought their flair to the historic tennis grounds in London. Speaking courtside at the All England Club, Kapoor admitted that she was excited not just for the matches but for the atmosphere, fashion, and most of all, the famous strawberries and cream.

The actor, who was at the Djokovic vs. Sinner semi-final with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, called the experience “iconic” and spoke enthusiastically about what she had seen so far.

First impressions from SW19

In an interview with Star Sports India and Sid Kohli, the Dhadak actress said she had long admired Wimbledon’s rich heritage and that she was “very excited to try” the classic strawberries and cream. “I’m thrilled to be here. I’ve heard so much about it...”

She described the overall scene as elegant and praised the style of the attendees. “The fashion—from whatever I’ve witnessed so far in person and from all of the pictures I’ve been seeing—has been spectacular,” she said.

Federer, Serena, and a tennis match with Varun Dhawan?

Kapoor also shared her admiration for tennis legends, naming Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams as her top picks. She called Federer an “ideal ambassador for tennis” and described Djokovic’s two-decade consistency as unmatched, “I think collectively we’re all rooting for him to win his 25th Grand Slam.”

When asked who she would face in a match, Kapoor replied with a laugh: “Oh God, I’m just going to say Varun and call it a day.” The two previously filmed a tennis segment for a movie, and she joked it would be fun “to hit each other with the balls and racquets.”

Stylish entrance with Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor arrived at Wimbledon on July 11 to attend the men’s semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. She was accompanied by Shikhar Pahariya, her longtime rumored boyfriend and a familiar name in political and business circles as the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

At the event, the famed duo were seen seated at Centre Court in coordinated outfits. She wore a sleeveless blue gingham dress with floral detailing and a black belt, while he kept it formal in a tailored blue suit with a white shirt and matching tie.

