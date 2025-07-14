K-dramas to watch on OTT this week, July 14–20: Lee Dong Wook's The Nice Guy to Kang Ha Neul's Wall to Wall

The second half of July features several gripping new series line-ups, ranging in various genres, including crime dramas like The Nice Guy and Low Life, and mystery thrillers like Wall to Wall. The new K-drama premieres are sure to keep you on the edge of your seats.

Additionally, you can look forward to new episode releases of ongoing dramas like Head Over Heels, GOOD BOY, Our Movie, The First Night with the Duke, and more.

New K-dramas premieres

Low Life

The story is set in the 1970s and revolves around a real historical event involving an Imperial Chinese shipwreck. Starring Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, and Im Soo Jung, the drama will premiere on July 16 on Disney+.

The Nice Guy

Starring Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung, the series follows a gangster family's heir's struggle to break free from his dark background and lead a normal life. It will premiere on July 18 on JTBC.

Wall to Wall

Starring Kang Ha Neul and Yeom Hye Ran, it is about a man who finally buys his dream apartment, only to find it plagued by disturbing noises and unsettling secrets. The series will premiere on July 18 on Netflix.

Ongoing K-dramas

Besides the above-mentioned ones, several ongoing series will be back with new episodes as well. Check the list below:

Head Over Heels

In episodes 7 and 8, Cho Yi Hyun accidentally confesses her love to Choo Young Woo while trying to save him from the evil spirit that possessed him. Watch it on July 14 and 15 on Prime Video or tvN.

Salon de Holmes

In episodes 9 and 10, Lee Si Young, Jung Young Joo, and their squad finally catch the stalker and teach him a lesson. Watch it on July 14 and 15 on ENA.

Our Movie

In the heartbreaking finale, Namkoong Min and Jeon Yeo Been's beautiful, short-lived romance will come to an end with her death. Watch episodes 11 and 12 on July 18 and 19 on Wavve. South Korean viewers can also stream it on Disney+.

The First Night with the Duke

In the finale, Ok Taecyeon might finally reunite with Seohyun, or they might have to part forever with her return to modern times. Watch episodes 11 and 12 on July 16 and 17 on Viki.

GOOD BOY

In the finale, Park Bo Gum might finally avenge his best friend's death. Watch episodes 15 and 16 on July 19 and 20 on Prime Video. Korean viewers can also watch it on Netflix, Disney+, Wavve, or TVING.

