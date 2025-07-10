Why was J-Hope's Killin' It Girl banned from KBS shows? Know as broadcaster overturns decision

BTS member J-Hope has been making waves in the K-pop scene with his latest single Killin' It Girl, achieving chart-topping success and setting new records. Nevertheless, the song was initially prohibited from being promoted on KBS programs.

Following a second-time review, the song has successfully cleared the broadcasting network's evaluation, as announced by them on July 9. The news was shared by K-media outlet IZE.

J-Hope's Killin' It Girl was initially banned from KBS shows

Killin' It Girl by J-Hope was banned from broadcasting on KBS shows on June 11, due to a part of the lyrics being deemed unsuitable by them. According to them, the track featured direct mentions of specific brands and was therefore promotional in nature. It violated Article 46 of the broadcasting review code and was thus not allowed to be promoted on KBS shows.

What made KBS lift the ban from J-Hope's Killin' It Girl promotions?

After being banned from performing Killin' It Girl live on KBS shows, a revised version of the lyrics of the song was submitted ahead of J-Hope's performance on Music Bank.

The BTS member's song was then reviewed once again by the broadcasting company, and they finally gave it a green light. Thus, the artist was able to take the Music Bank stage on June 20—notably, both the solo and GloRilla-featured versions of Killin' It Girl are now deemed suitable for airplay.

Under KBS guidelines, songs that were previously banned can be re-examined if the offending content is edited out or removed. Given the new ruling that the song is suitable, Killin' It Girl is now approved for broadcast on KBS' television and radio networks.

About J-Hope's Killin' It Girl music video

Killin' It Girl, featuring GloRilla, was released on June 13, 2025. The song is a pop, hip-hop track with a focus on the feeling of falling in love at first sight. A solo version of the song was also released simultaneously. The music video of the featured version gained swift popularity, achieving a milestone of 1 million views on YouTube in a record 43 minutes—a first for a K-pop artist in 2025.

