Did Elli AvrRam ever date Hardik Pandya? From attending his brother Krunal Pandya's wedding to reacting to KWK row

Actress Elli AvrRam, who has worked in films like Mickey Virus, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and Malang, rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss in 2013. She recently grabbed headlines after her picture with influencer Ashish Chanchlani went viral on the Internet, fueling their relationship rumors.

But do you know that Elli once dated cricketer Hardik Pandya? Here's all about their rumored relationship.

Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya's rumored love story

Reportedly, Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya were spotted together in public a few years ago. Not only did they go on dates, but the actress also accompanied the cricketer on his tours. Neither of them confirmed their relationship.

The rumored former couple also attended family events, including Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya's wedding, which sparked their relationship rumors. Elli was also clicked at Krunal and Pankhuri Sharma's wedding reception at JW Marriott in Mumbai in 2017.

Years later, Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya's brief romance came to an end.

When Elli AvrRam reacted to Hardik Pandya's Koffee With Karan controversy

In 2019, Hardik Pandya landed in a controversy after making sexist and racist comments on Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan. Elli had reportedly reacted to Hardik's row at an award function back then. The actress expressed surprise and condemned his behavior, stating that he is not the Hardik Pandya she "personally once used to know".

When Elli AvrRam shared a cryptic post after Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's engagement

Hardik moved on in his life with Natasa Stankovic (now ex-wife) and announced their engagement in 2020. Back then, in January, Elli dropped a cryptic post on Instagram with a note that read, "Be your own Angel this time xx."

The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actress broke her silence about the cryptic message, which many netizens felt was directed to her ex, Hardik. As per reports, Elli claimed that the post had "nothing to do with him" and that she is happy for both of them.

Cut to 2025, Elli AvrRam and Ashish Chanchlani are rumored to be dating each other. They were spotted together at the Elle List 2025 event in February this year. After their latest picture on Instagram, it seems that they have made their relationship official.

