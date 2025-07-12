Box Office: Jurassic World: Rebirth sees a 150 percent jump on 2nd Saturday; Dinosaurs take on Superman in India

The Scarlett Johansson-led Jurassic World: Rebirth has seen a phenomenal jump at the box office in India on its second Saturday. According to early estimates, the film is looking to collect in the range of Rs 6.25 crore to Rs 6.75 crore on its ninth day, taking total collections to Rs 59.70 crore. The fourth film of the Jurassic World franchise has seen a 150 percent jump in business on the 2nd Saturday, from a 2nd Friday of Rs 2.75 crore.

Jurassic World: Rebirth lost some screens to Superman, and Maalik in its second week, but is still continuing to dominate at the box office in India. In-fact, the film clocked better occupancy than Superman at most of the centres, and suffered primarily due to lack of screens. What’s commendable is the fact that Jurassic World: Rebirth is dominating the ticket windows in India despite a no-release on IMAX properties.

The Scarlett Johansson-led dinosaur saga is attracting family audiences too, and the franchise power has transported the film to the mass belts too. At the end of the second weekend, Jurassic World’s total collections would stand in the vicinity of Rs 67 crore, and the film has a bright chance of entering the Rs 100 crore club in India if the third weekend shows a similar trend.

Interestingly, Superman has clocked Rs 8.5 crore on its first Saturday, which is just 30 percent above the collections of Jurassic World on its second Saturday. Jurassic World is headed to be a ‘Lambi-Race-Ka-Ghoda’ in India, and has emerged BIG HIT at the box office.

Here’s a look at the day wise collections of Jurassic World in India

Week One: Rs 50.45 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 2.75 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 6.50 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 59.70 crore

