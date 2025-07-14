The Young and the Restless Spoilers, July 14 Episode: Did Cane Poison Damian During Their Drink?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, July 14, tease a tense episode as secrets and suspicions shake up the drama. Nick will catch something that worries him, Phyllis will dig for the truth, and Cane’s friendly invitation will quickly take a dangerous twist.

Nick spots something that raises red flags

On Monday’s Young and the Restless, Nick will notice something that doesn’t sit right with him. While details are still unclear, it seems Nick might see Cane talking with Carter, his robotic-like assistant, or maybe catch Kyle crossing a line with Audra. Whatever Nick sees will leave him troubled, but he will try to act like everything is fine.

When Phyllis runs into Nick in Nice, she will sense that he is hiding something. Nick will push Phyllis to stand with the Newmans in their feud against Cane. But Phyllis, who has already secretly chosen Cane’s side, won’t let Nick off the hook so easily.

Phyllis puts Nick in the hot seat

Phyllis will want to know exactly what Nick saw. She will question him about what has him so distracted. Nick will accuse Phyllis of stalling to avoid the real issue of picking a side. But Phyllis knows Nick too well and will keep pressing until she gets some answers.

Fans of The Young and the Restless know Phyllis is relentless when she wants information. Whether Nick tells her the full truth remains to be seen, but her questions may push him to open up.

Cane’s invitation ends in a health scare

Elsewhere on Monday’s Young and the Restless, Cane will invite Damian for a drink. He’ll want to talk about Lily, but things will take an unsettling turn when Damian’s health suddenly declines. Damian will wonder if Cane poisoned him, but Cane will deny it and even drink from the same bottle to prove his point.

It’s possible that Damian was poisoned earlier and didn’t know it. Either way, he will become dizzy and struggle to stay conscious, while Cane watches the crisis unfold.

