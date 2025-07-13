BTS’ J-Hope cheers for IVE at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025, also catches Gracie Abrams and Justin Timberlake’s sets

The energy at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 kicked off with a powerful start this weekend at the Olympic Park and Olympic Stadium. The two-day festival, scheduled for July 12 and 13, features an eclectic mix of global acts. However, it was a surprise guest in the crowd who had K-pop fans buzzing.

J-Hope enjoys IVE’s set at Lollapalooza Berlin

On Saturday, July 12, K-pop sensation IVE took over the Telekom Main Stage. The girls delivered a high-energy performance that drew thousands of festivalgoers. But fans were left doing a double-take when they spotted none other than BTS’ J-Hope among the audience.

Clad in a black leather jacket and dark sunglasses, J-Hope was seen completely immersed in the moment. He was dancing along, vibing to IVE’s hits, and cheering from the crowd like any other fan. His relaxed presence and genuine enthusiasm didn’t go unnoticed, with many fans describing him as the supportive senior.

Social media lit up when J-Hope posted a clip from IVE’s performance to his Instagram Story, even tagging the group. He also shared clips from Gracie Abrams and Justin Timberlake’s sets on Instagram, tagging both artists.

J-Hope returns to the Lollapalooza stage tonight

While fans were thrilled to spot him off-stage, they won’t have to wait long to see J-Hope back in his element. The BTS rapper is slated to perform his own set tonight, Sunday, July 13. He’ll be taking the Telekom Main Stage from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (local time).

This performance marks his return to the Lollapalooza brand, following his groundbreaking 2022 solo headliner show at Lollapalooza Chicago. There, he made history as the first Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival. Fans are eagerly anticipating what surprises he has in store for Berlin.

Global livestream details: How to watch J-Hope’s Lollapalooza performance

Can’t make it to Berlin? You’re still in luck. Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 is being livestreamed for fans around the globe. J-Hope’s full set will be available across multiple official platforms:

J-Hope’s performance – Streaming info:

Date (Local Time): Sunday, July 13

KST: 3:15 AM – 4:45 AM on Monday, July 14

IST: 11:45 PM on Sunday – 1:15 AM on Monday

Where to Watch:

Weverse LIVE (via app, website, and Weverse TV)

BANGTANTV (YouTube) – real-time stream of the full set

With this setup, fans across time zones can experience J-Hope’s performance from the comfort of their homes.

