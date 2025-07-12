Box Office: Metro In Dino emerges surprise success of 2025; Headed for a Rs 50 crore finish in India

The Anurag Basu-directed Metro In Dino is recording a good trend at the box office in India, as after a low start of Rs 3.25 crore, the romantic comedy has held well at lower levels through the weekdays, and is now looking for healthy spikes in business in its second weekend. After collecting Rs 25.25 crore in the first week, Metro In Dino showed a strong hold of Rs 2.25 crore on the second Friday, taking 8-day total to Rs 27.50 crore.

According to early trends, Metro In Dino is showcasing an 80 percent spike in business on the second Saturday, with estimates in the range of Rs 4.00 crore. This could go higher too, depending on the walk-ins for evening and night shows. There will be another surge on Sunday, and the second weekend business is expected to be around the Rs 11.25 crore mark, which will be a nominal dip of just 30 percent from the first weekend.

The trend so far indicates appreciation in the urban markets, and the film is looking at a healthy run even post the second weekend. What looked like a sub-30 crore finish on first-day, is now poised for a Rs 50 crore lifetime in India. The 9-day total of Metro In Dino stands at Rs 31.50 crore, and it’s looking to stand around the Rs 36 crore mark at the end of second weekend. The film is a surprise success of 2025, as not a lot was expected from it due to the changing dynamics of cinema in the post-Covid world.

The good news is also in the fact that audiences are stepping out to consume non-event films on the big screen, and the summer of 2025 has played a big role in changing the tide. The industry was struggling as the mid-level successes had disappeared and the last 4 months has seen plenty of them in the form of Jaat, Kesari 2, Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, and now, Metro In Dino. Even Maa had put up reasonable numbers over the weekend upon its release.

Metro In Dino will end up being an Average/Semi Hit film depending on the lifetime business, but the second Saturday growth has confirmed the “SUCCESS” tag for the romantic comedy. The film has done the best business in urban markets, and this audience has carried the film to a reasonable number to emerge a success story despite higher costs.

For those unaware, the film features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

Metro In Dino Day Wise Box Office Collections:

Week One: Rs 25.25 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 2.25 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 4.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 31.50 crore

