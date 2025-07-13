Deepika Padukone is cool momma, flaunting her airport look in oversized shirt as she arrives with MIL Anju Bhavnani

Deepika Padukone, who grabbed headlines for her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit in May this year, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. The actress made a solo appearance at the airport. While Ranveer Singh was absent from the premises, her mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, was also clicked there.

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in oversized blue shirt at Mumbai airport

Deepika Padukone was clicked coming out of her car at the departure area of the Mumbai airport. The actress sported an oversized blue shirt and paired it with blue jeans. Deepika kept her hair tied in a sleek ponytail. She completed her look with minimal earrings, brown sunglasses, and yellow sneakers. Needless to say, the new mum looks oh-so-cool in her latest airport look.

Deepika also carried a handbag on her shoulders. The gorgeous diva flashed a million-dollar smile as she posed for the paparazzi at the airport.

Check out the pictures below:

Mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani and sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani also arrive

Ranveer Singh's mother, Anju Bhavnani, and his sister, Ritika Bhavnani, were also clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. While Deepika and her mother-in-law Anju arrived separately, we couldn't help but notice that the duo twinned their outfits.

Anju Bhavani paired her blue oversized shirt with blue jeans and white shoes. She was accompanied by her daughter Ritika at the airport. Ritika opted for an all-black outfit for her airport look. She paired her black sweatshirt and jeggings with white shoes and black sunglasses. Ritika also carried a black handbag. The mother and daughter duo were clicked entering the premises of the airport.

All about Deepika Padukone's marriage and work front

Deepika Padukone tied the knot with actor Ranveer Singh in 2018 in Lake Como, Italy. The couple was blessed with a baby daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

On the work front, Deepika was signed as a lead actress in Spirit. However, the actress reportedly parted ways from the venture due to creative and logistical differences, while also demanding an 8-hour shift at work. She will now be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's highly-awaited film, King, alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

