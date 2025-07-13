Box Office: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan collects Rs 1 crore in opening weekend, Vikrant Massey & Shanaya Kapoor starrer is a theatrical disaster

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles, turned out to be a big disaster in its opening weekend itself. The romantic drama, helmed by Santosh Singh, wrapped its first weekend at a disappointing figure.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan scores Rs 40 lakh on Sunday, no hopes left

Released on July 11th alongside Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik and James Gunn-directed Superman, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan couldn’t show any growth at the box office. Debuted with a mere Rs 25 lakh on the opening day, the movie could collect Rs 40 lakh on its second day. As per estimates, the Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer witnessed no jump on Sunday and ended up adding another Rs 40 lakh to the tally.

The total three-day cume of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan currently stands at just Rs 1.05 crore net at the Indian box office.

With such a disappointing box office run and zero growth, the movie turned out to be a big failure. It will not be able to stick to the cinemas for a long time.

Day-wise box office collections of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan are as follows:

Day India Net box office Friday Rs 25 lakh Saturday Rs 40 lakh Sunday Rs 40 lakh (est.) Total Rs 1.05 crore net

For the unversed, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is based on Ruskin Bond’s short story, The Eyes Have It! The romantic drama opened to poor word-of-mouth, which instantly affected its box office potential. Shanaya Kapoor will have to wait longer for her breakthrough as her debut project couldn’t impress the audience.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

