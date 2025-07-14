5 PICS: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt return from London with daughter Raha, rush into car at Mumbai airport

Ranbir Kapoor had jetted off to London with his wife Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha, and his mom Neetu Kapoor a couple of weeks back. This was right after he wrapped up Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Since then, several pictures of the couple, posing with fans in London, have been surfacing on the internet. And now, they are finally back in the bay. The lovebirds were snapped entering their car as they returned from their vacation.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are back

In the pictures that have come straight from Mumbai’s private Kalina airport, we can see Ranbir Kapoor doing his daddy duties. He is looking dapper in a plain black tee paired with a black cap and black sunglasses. Raha cutely clings to his dad and holds him tightly with her back visible. The actor makes sure his daughter is safe while he walks behind his wife, Alia Bhatt, towards their car.

Alia, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a denim shirt with her hair tied in a ponytail and her look completed with black sunglasses. The celebrity couple rushes to sit in their car without posing for the paparazzi.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor has one of the biggest films of his career, Ramayana. The actor is all set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus. He recently wrapped the film, and videos from the sets have gone viral. The film will also star Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles. The announcement video has already grabbed a lot of eyeballs and has raised the expectation bar of the fans.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Ranbir will also be seen alongside his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Love & War. Yet another magnum opus directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor has undergone a massive physical transformation for the same.

He also has Ayaan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2 and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt too has a couple of exciting films in her kitty, and the first one is Love & War. She will also be seen in YRF’s Alpha alongside Sharvari. These two will be seen performing high-octane stunts in it.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dinesh Vijan to launch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama Teaser with War 2