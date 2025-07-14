Superman Box Office: Man of Steel lifts off to 29cr weekend in India

Superman debuted with Rs. 29 crore (USD 3.40 million) approx at the Indian box office during its first weekend. The weekend ranks as the third biggest ever for a DC film, behind Batman v Superman (Rs. 34 crore) and Aquaman (Rs. 30 crore). However, both those films included previews, in terms of the pure Friday-Saturday-Sunday frame, Superman actually tops the list.

Man of Steel..., not the movie but the man, also edged past Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Rs. 28 crore), despite starting slightly behind on its first day.

The film had a typical trend for a superhero movie, where Friday numbers are frontloaded due to fan-driven demand, resulting in relatively modest weekend growth. The film managed 35 per cent growth on Saturday, stronger than the norm by genre standards. Sunday saw a minor 5 per cent drop, which is again normal for Hollywood releases with a skew toward metro audiences.

Similar to its weekend trend, the film is expected to follow the typical trajectory going forward. The Batman closed at Rs. 56 crore off Rs. 26 crore weekend, giving it a 2.15x multiple, while GoTG Vol. 3 managed 2.43x with Rs. 68 crore from Rs. 28 crore weekend. Superman will likely see something similar with a final number somewhere in Rs. 60-70 crore.

The superhero genre is a major draw for Indian audiences when it comes to Hollywood, however, that success has largely been driven by Marvel. DC has historically lagged behind. Furthermore, director James Gunn’s brand of filmmaking resonates more with the West than India. His Guardians films were among the lower-performing entries from the MCU in India as compared to the West. More broadly, the superhero genre itself has seen a slowdown lately, following its peak in the late 2010s and early 2020s.

Taking all of that into account, the opening for Superman is a respectable one. In fact, relative to its softer start overseas outside the US, India is among the better markets for it.

NOTE: All the numbers mentioned are excluding 3D charges. Including 3D charges, Superman grossed Rs. 32 crore (USD 3.75 million) approx on its first weekend in India.

