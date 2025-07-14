Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo confirmed to lead new romance drama Positively Yours: Know about plot, character details, more

Channel A has announced its next drama project for 2026! And it’s already making waves with the casting of Choi Jin Hyuk and Oh Yeon Seo in the lead roles. The upcoming series is titled Positively Yours. It is based on a well-known Naver webtoon and promises a mix of humor, chaos, and heartfelt romance with a twist.

The series is scheduled to air in the first half of next year. It is already drawing attention for its unique take on relationships and its “shotgun romance” premise.

What’s Positively Yours all about?

Unlike traditional love stories that slowly build toward commitment, Positively Yours begins in the most unexpected way. The story starts with a one-night encounter between two people who have sworn off marriage. What follows is a complicated but emotionally charged journey between a man tied to duty and a woman who’s guarded her heart for years.

The original webtoon gained popularity for its honest portrayal of love, fear, and vulnerability. The drama now aims to capture that same essence with a fresh and realistic approach to modern relationships.

Choi Jin Hyuk steps into the role of a burdened heir

Veteran actor Choi Jin Hyuk will portray Kang Doo Joon, a man born into privilege yet weighed down by family expectations. As a second-generation chaebol, he seems to have it all: power, wealth, and a promising future. But underneath his polished exterior lies the grief of losing an older brother and the heavy responsibility of keeping the family’s business afloat.

Determined to put his personal desires aside for the sake of his family, Doo Joon remains focused on his responsibilities. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when a spontaneous decision leads to a life-altering connection with someone he never imagined himself with.

Oh Yeon Seo returns as a woman guarded by the past

Starring opposite Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo will play the role of Jang Hee Won. She’s a smart and capable woman who has always prioritized work over love. Hee Won grew up in the shadow of her parents’ difficult divorce and the bitterness that followed.

As a result, she built a protective wall around herself, choosing a single life with confidence. But when a chance encounter with Kang Doo Joon leads to more than either of them planned, Hee Won finds herself caught off guard. She is forced to confront emotions she believed were long buried.

Choi Jin Hyuk and Oh Yeon Seo team up for the first time

Positively Yours is penned by screenwriter So Hae Won. The series is expected to strike a balance between humor and realism. It’s expected to tackle themes of personal baggage, family expectations, and the vulnerability that comes with love.

Moreover, this marks the first time Choi Jin Hyuk and Oh Yeon Seo are paired together in a drama. And fans are eager to see how their chemistry unfolds on screen. Production is currently in its early stages, but anticipation is building rapidly.

