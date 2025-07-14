Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office: Roars back in second weekend emerging HIT

Jurassic World: Rebirth had a solid second weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 20.25 crore (USD 2.35 million) approx. The film eased off just 53 per cent off its first weekend, despite facing a major new release. For comparison, Dominion had tumbled 71 per cent in its second weekend, while Fallen Kingdom fell 69 per cent.

The film had a decent to good opening last week, but following a sharp decline on weekdays, its prospects started to look a bit dim. However, it first surprised with a good hold on Friday and then witnessed a massive 150 per cent surge on Saturday. The Sunday business was relatively flat, but when Saturday goes that high, there is always a chance of muted Sunday growth.

It seems like the film will play stronger on the weekends and then slow down on weekdays. This is a typical pattern for Hollywood films, but for Rebirth, it seems much more extreme than seen with the previous instalments in the franchise. The total gross for the film after ten days in release stands at Rs. 81.25 crore (USD 9.50 million) approx. It seems poised to cross the Rs. 100 crore gross mark, which seemed doubtful after the first week. It needs to be seen if it can go higher and take down Fallen Kingdom as the second highest grossing film in the franchise, chances of which look pretty good after the weekend it had.

The film is a HIT at the Indian box office, a welcome recovery after the slip of Dominion. The Jurassic franchise is one of the biggest from Hollywood, which has given two major blockbusters. Ideally, these films should be grossing over Rs. 200 crore or even Rs. 300 crore in India, but the quality of films has always been off after the first one, which is one of the greatest films ever made.

The Day wise Box Office Collections of Jurassic World: Rebirth in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 61.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 8.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 8.75 cr. Total Rs. 81.25 cr.

