Box Office: Superman jumps by 35 percent in India on Saturday; James Gunn and David Corenswet film collects Rs 8.5 crore on Day 2

After a decent opening of Rs 6.50 crore on Friday, the James Gunn-directed Superman fronted by David Corenswet has seen a 35 percent surge in collections on Saturday. According to early trends, Superman is looking to collect in the range of Rs 8.25 crore to Rs 8.75 crore on the second day, taking two-day total collections to Rs 15.00 crore (GBOC: 18.00 crore, USD 2 million). The jump is good but could have been better all across the board, as the film is faring the best in the urban markets, which perform the best on Saturday.

The James Gunn directorial will be looking to score around Rs 25 crore in its opening weekend, and it’s the hold on the Monday which will give us an idea about the verdict in long run. Much like Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman too will be seeing surge in business on a weekend-to-weekend basis, and reach a reasonable number in the long run.

The Saturday jump is indicative of appreciation from the target audience, and an early signal of another success story from Hollywood in India. The last 2 months have seen back-to-back successes from Hollywood at the Indian box office in the form of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Final Destination: Bloodlines, F1, and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

The above numbers are exclusive of the 3D charges, and taking the same into account, the two-day total of Superman would be in the range of Rs 17.00 crore. Superman is sharing showcasing with multiple films in India ranging from Jurassic World, to F1, Metro In Dino, and Sitaare Zameen Par among others.

A 10 percent better business would have been ideal, but these are also good numbers to start with and it’s about capitalizing on the same in the long run.

Here’s a look at the day-wise box office collection of Superman in India

Friday: Rs 6.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.50 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 15.00 crore

