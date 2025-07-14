General Hospital Spoilers, July 14 Episode: Will Anna’s Background Check on Vaughn Expose Shocking Secret?

The General Hospital spoilers for Monday, July 14, tease an eventful episode as secrets, warnings, and suspicions keep Port Charles on edge. Anna will catch an unexpected thief while Michael shares troubling news that affects Carly and Sonny. Meanwhile, Willow struggles to hide her guilt, and Lulu sets firm boundaries.

Michael’s alarming news shakes Carly

In Carly’s kitchen, Michael sits down with Carly and Sonny to reveal some worrying updates about Daisy. He explains the strange incidents surrounding Daisy and how Sasha fears she’s being gaslighted or watched too closely.

To protect them, Michael has agreed to let Jason take Sasha and Daisy away from Port Charles for their safety. Carly understands Michael’s choice but feels torn since it means he will be apart from Daisy. Sonny also suspects he might be the reason Daisy is being targeted, and Michael can’t fully rule that out either.

Elsewhere, Willow talks to Isaiah and vents about how Michael pushed her too far. When Isaiah questions what she really means, Willow tries to cover up her slip. Viewers know Willow is the real reason behind the Daisy situation, but she continues to justify her actions to herself.

Lulu warns Jason about Rocco

Lulu meets Jason and makes it clear that any talk about Britt should stay away from Rocco. She’s concerned because Rocco recently reached out to Liesl via email, which could lead to more family drama with Dante.

Meanwhile, Alexis stands up for Sonny when she speaks to Marco about Natalia’s death. She insists Sonny had no part in her overdose. But at Natalia’s memorial, tension grows when Marco sides with Sidwell, who still wants answers about Sonny’s possible involvement.

Back at Anna’s house, she makes a call to run a background check on Vaughn. Felicia visits and listens to Anna’s suspicions that Vaughn might not be who he says he is. In a light moment, Anna catches her dog, Outback, stealing her shoe, so she calls Emma for help.

Emma arrives and later confesses to Gio about her next move. She has stolen Vaughn’s master key and plans to unlock Professor Hank’s hidden research. However, her risky plan might run into trouble soon.

