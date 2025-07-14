Janaki V vs State of Kerala: Suresh Gopi's film changes title after legal soup, finally locks new release date in July

Janaki V vs State of Kerala hit a legal roadblock at the time of its theatrical release owing to the use of the word ‘Janaki’ in the title. The character’s name caused trouble, and the film was refused certification by the CBFC, resulting in the delay of its release from June 27, 2025. And now, after much controversy, the makers have finally been able to lock a release date.

Janaki V vs State of Kerala new release date

Taking to Instagram, the official page of the movie dropped an intriguing poster and confirmed the new release date and a slight change of the title of the Malayalam legal drama. The film, now titled Janaki V vs State of Kerala, is set to release on July 17, 2025, and has been certified with UA 16+.

They captioned it as “Behind every delay… have a truth worth fighting for." and in the end that truth shall always prevail !!! JANAKI V v/s STATE OF KERALA U/A 16+ CERTIFICATION WORLD WIDE RELEASE ON JULY 17TH.”

More about Janaki V vs State of Kerala controversy

The controversy surrounding the film primarily centered on the use of the word "Janaki" in the title, a reference to the character of Sita from the Ramayana.

The CBFC informed the Kerala High Court that they would only certify the movie if the title were either changed to Janaki V vs State of Kerala or ‘V Janaki vs State of Kerala.

Additionally, the film chamber also wants the utterance of the word Janaki to be muted during one of the courtroom scenes. The makers had allegedly agreed to these conditions back then.

When JSK’s producer blamed Mohanlal’s film Empuraan for former’s certification delay

A few days back, the producer of Janaki V vs State of Kerala, Suresh Kumar, commented on the film’s delay in release owing to censorship formalities.

He argued that the CBFC had become more cautious after Mohanlal’s film Empuraan was released.

In his words, “Empuraan had to be recensored due to the controversy. That’s when the censor board became more cautious. That’s why this problem has arisen; everything began from there.”

