Virat Kohli’s hand gestures to answer why Anushka Sharma couldn't attend Yuvraj Singh’s dinner party are too cute to miss

Recently, Yuvraj Singh hosted a Gala dinner for his charity, YouWeCan Foundation. Several cricketers from around the world marked their attendance. Many videos and pictures from the event have been making the rounds on the internet. But we got our hands on an adorable video of Virat Kohli explaining to someone that his wife Anushka Sharma is home with their kids, and it got our hearts melting.

Virat Kohli talks about Anushka Sharma in gestures

A video from Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation gala dinner has surfaced on the internet. Sumit Sapra, a travel blogger and comedian, shared a video from the gala dinner featuring Virat Kohli. In the video, we can see the Indian cricketer greeting him with a wave and a smile. The blogger cannot be seen in the video as he seems to be recording his conversation with the RCB captain, which happened only in gestures, and it’s too cute to miss.

When Sumit asked him about Anushka Sharma’s absence from the event, Virat cutely gestured a hand rocking position, imitating a baby sleeping. This clearly meant that the Bollywood actress taking care of babies at home.

Sharing this video, the blogger wrote, “Such a gentleman, I asked where Anushka is and he said at home with a baby” with a red heart emoji.

Virat Kohli on retiring from Test cricket

In the same Gala dinner, Virat Kohli broke his silence on why he retired from Test Cricket. Gaurav Kapoor, who was hosting the event, invited Kohli on stage and managed to ask him about his sudden retirement from Test Cricket. To this, Anushka Sharma's husband replied, "I just colored my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are coloring your beard every four days."

About the YouWeCan Foundation gala dinner

Several cricketers from around the world marked their attendance at this prestigious event. The entire Indian team, including their head coach, Gautam Gambhir, along with stalwarts such as Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, Brian Lara, Ashish Nehra, and others too, were present.

