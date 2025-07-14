Superman Worldwide Weekend Box Office: James Gunn and David Corenswet's superhero film flies high with a USD 217 million global start

The new Superman movie directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, has taken a flight at the box office, pulling in an impressive USD 217 million worldwide during its opening weekend. This strong debut signals a promising return for the iconic DC Comics superhero, who has faced challenges in winning back fans after a rocky few years for the franchise in terms of public reception.

Superman Debuts With A USD 217 Million Global Start; A Strong Number For The Film's Budget

With a production budget estimated between USD 200-225 million, Superman is already on its path to profitability. It needs around USD 450 million to break even when factoring in marketing and other costs. Beyond ticket sales, the movie is expected to rake in substantial revenue from non-theatrical sources like streaming, home video, and merchandise.

Superman Scores Domestically; Slightly Underwhelms Internationally

The opening weekend was driven by a robust performance in the United States, where Superman grossed a commanding USD 122 million. This domestic haul reflects strong audience enthusiasm, with fans flocking to theatres to see the Man of Steel’s latest big-screen adventure.

Overseas markets, however, told a different story. The international box office contributed USD 95 million to the global total, an underwhelming figure compared to expectations. While the film performed decently in Latin America, India and few other Asian countries, it struggled elsewhere.

Superman Is On Track For A USD 550 - 600 Million Global Gross

Superman is on track for a worldwide final gross of USD 550-600 million, a solid achievement for a DC Comics film in today’s competitive market. This range positions the movie as a success, especially considering the franchise’s recent struggles to connect with audiences. The DC brand has faced criticism for uneven films in the past, but Superman seems to be striking a chord with its blend of heart, action, and a fresh take on the classic hero. Positive word-of-mouth and favorable reviews should help sustain its performance in the coming weeks.

Superman In Theatres

