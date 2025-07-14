Varalaxmi Sarathkumar walks down aisle with her dad R Sarathkumar in unseen wedding PIC, pens a special note on his birthday

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Veteran actor R Sarathkumar turned a year older on July 14, 2025, and received a heartwarming birthday wish from his daughter Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The Phoenix actress penned an affectionate note on social media as she prided herself on being a daddy’s girl.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s birthday wish for father R Sarathkumar

Taking to X, Varalaxmi shared an unseen picture from her wedding where her dad, R Sarathkumar, can be seen walking her down the aisle. The frame captured the most cherished moment between the father-daughter duo.

Along with it, the actress penned a long note expressing her happiness and sense of pride over her father.

An excerpt from it read “Your journey is still very much on.. and may you find what your looking for .. your fight and perseverance is to be admired by all.. and we all know how hard you work until this very day.. I’m very very proud to call you my dad..love you daddy.. to the moon and infinity.”

When Varalaxmi recalled her father’s first meeting with her now-husband Nicholai

In one of her previous interviews with ETimes, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar had recalled the nervous moment when her father got to meet her husband, Nicholai Sachdev, for the first time.

She said, “When he met my dad for the first time, I was very nervous because I had never introduced the person whom I wanted to marry to my daddy. I was expecting a drama to unfold but they straightaway started to have a conversation about gym.”

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar once talked about her experience of childhood abuse

Previously, during one of her appearances in a reality show on Zee Tamil, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar opened up about one of the most unknown facets of her childhood, when she faced sexual abuse.

Addressing her biggest takeaways from those difficult moments, the starlet said, “Five to six people abused me as a child. Your story is my story. I don't have any children, but I always tell parents to teach their children about good touch and bad touch.”

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

