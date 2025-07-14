BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin hilariously mimic V’s Tata Mic expression, vibe to J-Hope’s Killin’ It Girl during live from LA

ARMYs were in for a surprise treat on July 14, as Jungkook and Jimin went live on Weverse. They fill the platform with their signature chaos, candid chatter, and overflowing chemistry. It marked the duo's first live broadcast together in about a month since their military discharge. And fans couldn't get enough of the reunion.

Advertisement

The two didn't hold back, bouncing off each other's energy with nonstop jokes, shared memories, and glimpses into what they've been up to lately. And no, in true JiKook fashion, they couldn't stay serious for more than two minutes because where's the fun in that?

BTS' Jimin exposes sleeping Jungkook photo

One of the biggest highlights? Jimin revealed a hilarious photo of Jungkook: fast asleep, mouth open, caught from a low angle. The teasing didn't stop there; Jimin also showcased a similar unflattering shot of himself.

Fans immediately declared the snapshots "meme material," and within minutes, screenshots began circulating across social media. It was a reminder of BTS' long-running tradition of capturing candid, sometimes embarrassing moments of each other. It's something ARMYs absolutely live for.

Jungkook and Jimin mimic V's TATA MIC expressions

The live escalated into full-blown laughter when Jimin and Jungkook started mimicking V's iconic expressions of Tata Mic. Fans were in hysterics watching the two recreate Taehyung's exaggerated poses and dramatic flair. The duo burst into uncontrollable laughter mid-imitation, and fans right along with them.

Advertisement

Jungkook and Jimin vibe to J-Hope’s Killin’ It Girl

The energy didn’t stop there. Jungkook and Jimin also gave a nod to J-Hope’s recent release Killin’ It Girl. Jungkook effortlessly vibes to the choreography during the live. His playful energy while dancing to the track had fans cheering him on in real-time.

Jungkook and Jimin tease ‘next year Spring’

While the live was filled with jokes, Jungkook and Jimin did take a moment to discuss what fans are most curious about: the upcoming BTS album.

Currently stationed in Los Angeles, the duo confirmed that they’re in the middle of a two-month creative process for BTS’ next project. They plan to release the album in Spring 2026. Jungkook casually said, “We gotta do it somehow by next year spring,” which immediately triggered Jimin’s Taehyung impression.

Laughing mid-sentence, Jimin shouted, “NEXT YEAR SPRING!” referencing V’s excitement in a mock-serious tone. He went on to share a behind-the-scenes moment, adding, “Before the live, I told Taehyung, ‘You gotta do this,’ and he went, ‘I CAN DO IT. NEXT YEAR SPRING!’” Fans erupted over the impromptu impersonation.

Advertisement

Jimin also assured fans, saying that they’re working hard, and while the wait may feel long, they’re determined to create something special.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook receives many 'love calls' for solo music right after military discharge, fans dub him 'King of K-pop'