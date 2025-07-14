BTS' Jimin hugs Jungkook, shops with RM and SUGA amid 'working hard' for Spring 2026 release: 'We're on fire...'

Jimin X Jungkook's second post-military live! The dynamic duo treated fans to a surprise joint live stream on Weverse on June 14. During the session, they shared behind-the-scenes moments and updates regarding their time with the other BTS members. Fans were overjoyed to see the pair's camaraderie and to hear about their preparations for BTS' upcoming full-group album.

Advertisement

Jimin and Jungkook's hug melts hearts as they are back with their usual antics. The BTS duo, lovingly dubbed as 'Jikook' by fans, shared sweet and candid moments during their latest Weverse live.

They took the fans into a frenzy by sharing a warm hug. Their cute giggles after the hug melted ARMYs' hearts. They felt, "This day cant get any better." Jimin also showcased his caring nature by trying to fix Jungkook's hair, further fueling shipper delusions.

Jimin's shopping deets with RM and SUGA

Besides sharing sweet moments with Jungkook, Jimin also revealed his latest whereabouts with the other BTS members. He mentioned that leader RM and SUGA were set to go shopping, so he accompanied them.

Jungkook cut him in and said that he wanted to go shopping as well. Jimin then completed the anecdote saying, "but they didn't shop for anything and i, alone, came out holding 3 bags of stuff."

Advertisement

By hearing this, fans found Jimin to be an absolutely younger sibling-coded and gushed over his adorable bond with his fellow members.

BTS is gearing up for their new album release

Jimin shared that the BTS members are fully immersed in practice mode as they prepare for their upcoming album. RM, SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook are all currently in LA for the same purpose.

During the recent livestream, Jimin said, "We're all working hard, working hard on preparations! To put it simply, we're on fire." His statement heightened BTS ARMY's anticipation for the boy band's first full-group comeback since their military discharge.

They can't wait for BTS' Spring 2026 release and hear their new music. "The fact that they're this excited to tell us means it's gonna be something special," they exclaimed.

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope calls Jimin 'brother', thanks him for support during Lollapalooza Berlin act: 'Cheered for me...'