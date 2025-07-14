Stuntman Raju dies in tragic accident during shoot for Pa Ranjith and Arya’s film Vettuvam, video goes viral

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide and death.

A piece of tragic and heartbreaking news is coming straight from the sets of Pa Ranjith and actor Arya's upcoming film. On July 13, an accident took place where a popular stuntman, Raju, passed away on the set. Tamil actor Vishal took to his X handle on social media and broke this news. He sent condolences to Raju's family and stated that he will be there for his family's future.

Vishal Kotian's confirmation on his X handle

Taking to his X handle, Vishal confirmed the news of the passing of stuntman Raju. In his long emotional note, he wrote, "So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doin a car toppling sequence for jammy and Ranjith's film this morning. Hav known Raju for so many years and he has performed so many risky stunts in my films time and time again as he is such a brave person."

Vishal also claimed to be there for his grieving family. "My deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace. May God give more strength to his family for their grave loss. Not just this tweet but will definitely be there for his family's future, being from the same film industry and also for his contribution to so many films. From the bottom of my heart and as my duty I extend my support for them. God bless," he added.

What happened on the set that led to stuntman Raju’s accident?

A video has surfaced on the internet that exactly showcases how the accident of stuntman Raju took place. We can see the camera team actively shooting a scene on an open ground. The car in which the late stuntman was present came in full speed, climbed an elevated plank, and flew in the air. After falling on the ground, it toppled twice.

This appeared normal to the team as it must be a part of how the scene looks, hence no one rushed immediately. Later, on realising something major has happened, the team can be seen running towards the car.

No official statement has been released from either the filmmaker or the actor. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

