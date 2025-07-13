Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding party: 'Leaked' album ft Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and Aryan Khan

A year ago, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had an extravagant wedding for their son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. Several prominent Indian personalities and global celebrities attended the lavish wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika back then.

Cut to 2025, a 'leaked' album from the couple's afterparty has caught our attention, featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and Aryan Khan.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor poses with beau Shikhar Pahariya in afterparty pictures, don't miss Aryan Khan

Orry Awatramani recently took to Instagram to share a reel having throwback pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's afterparty. It was posted on the occasion of Anant and Radhika's first wedding anniversary. The video shows glimpses from the party featuring celebrities having a gala time at the event.

In a picture, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen posing with her beau, Shikhar Pahariya. The actress is sporting a customized loose tee with Shikhar's name written on top. The T-shirt also features some of his pictures printed on it. She kept her hair open for the night. Shikhar, on the other hand, looks great in a white tee and brown jacket.

Meanwhile, we also got Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan chilling with his friends at Anant and Radhika's afterparty. In a picture, Aryan can be seen posing with Orry and Shanaya Kapoor. Aryan opted for a white tee and red leather jacket.

Advertisement

The clip featuring a montage of pictures reads, "Hacker: Give me all your money or I'll leak your camera roll...Me: "Omg good idea! I will just leak it myself." He wrote in the caption, "Happy anniversary A & R."

Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Salman Khan's glimpses from Anant and Radhika's afterparty

Shanaya Kapoor wore a white tee with minimal text over it. "Gonna tell my kids Africa is in Gujarat," the text on Shanay's T-shirt reads. In one of her pictures, Shanaya smiles while posing for the camera with her makeup on.

Arjun Kapoor wore a grey hoodie with 'RECYCLE' written in the center. He posed with filmmaker Atlee for a picture.

The collection also features pictures of superstar Salman Khan enjoying the night with then-groom Anant Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, and global pop icon, singer Akon.

Take a look here:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024. The three-day-long wedding was held at Jio Convention Center, Mumbai. They had their reception on July 12.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Janhvi Kapoor makes glamorous entry, poses for paps while BF Shikhar Pahariya patiently waits; Watch