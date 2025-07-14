Love Island Games Season 2: Ariana Madix Returns as Host, When Does It Premiere on Peacock?

Love Island Games is coming back for a second season with Ariana Madix returning to the villa, but this time as the main host. Peacock has confirmed that Love Island Games Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, September 16.

Ariana Madix steps in as lead host

The Vanderpump Rules star, who recently hosted Love Island USA Season 6, is stepping up as the lead host for the global spin-off. Comedian Iain Stirling will also return to narrate the upcoming season, bringing his signature humor back to the series.

Madix is no stranger to the Love Island world. Before hosting the main USA season, she hosted challenges on the first season of Love Island Games. She takes over from Love Island UK presenter Maya Jama, who hosted Season 1 in 2023, as per Deadline.

What is Love Island Games?

Love Island Games brings back fan-favorite Islanders from different versions of the show, including the USA, UK, Australia, and other international editions. In this spin-off, couples will face unique challenges while also dealing with dating drama, eliminations, surprise arrivals, and unexpected twists.

The new season will again be filmed in Fiji, offering a tropical backdrop for all the action. The show’s executive producers include David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Andy Cadman, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, Richard Foster, Chet Fenster, Richard Cowles, Tom Gould, and Mike Spencer.

Here’s what happened in Season 1

Season 1 of Love Island Games saw Love Island USA Season 2’s Justine Ndiba and Love Island UK Season 4’s Jack Fowler take the win. Other contestants in the first season included Cely Vazquez (USA Season 4), Eyal Booker (UK Season 4), Aurelia Lamprecht (Germany Season 4), Johnny Middlebrooks (USA Season 2), and Callum Hole (Australia Season 4). Maura Higgins served as the social media ambassador during Season 1.

Peacock has also announced a reunion special for Love Island USA Season 7. Andy Cohen, known for hosting Bravo reunion specials, will join Madix to host the special episode. It’s set to stream on Monday, August 25, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT.

Islanders like Chelley Bissainthe, Ace Greene, Amaya Espinal, Bryan Arenales, Iris Kendall, Pepe García, Huda Mustafa, Chris Seeley, Olandria Carthen, and Nic Vansteenberghe are expected to appear.

