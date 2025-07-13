WEEKLY NEWSWRAP, (July 7 to July 13): Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao’s demise to Rashmika Mandanna's reunion with Allu Arjun

Entertainment lovers assemble! Pinkvilla is back with all the major highlights of the week (June 7 to June 13). From Rashmika Mandanna reuniting with Allu Arjun to Tom Holland's comment on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, here is a quick recap.

Rashmika Mandanna reunites with Allu Arjun in Atlee's next

After the blockbuster success of Rashmika Mandanna is all set to reunite with Allu Arjun in his upcoming movie with Atlee. Tentatively titled A22×A6, the movie will present Rashmika in a new light.

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Not Cameo, Yash to have a full-fledged role in Ramayana Part One

Contrary to the reports, Yash is not doing a cameo in Ramayana Part One. Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the KGF actor will have a full-fledged role in the upcoming epic drama. He has shot for over 50 days, which means that the actor will have around 1 hour of screen time in the first part itself.

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, while Nitesh Tiwari is directing it.

Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao dies at 83

On July 13, veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away. The 83-year-old is a popular face of Indian cinema. He primarily worked in the Southern film industry.

Several celebrities, including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, and others, mourned the irreplaceable loss.

Tom Holland Says Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is ‘Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen’

In a recent interview with GQ, Tom Holland revealed that The Odyssey is very exciting and different from other Christopher Nolan movies.

He added that the audiences should expect something entirely new from Nolan’s take on Homer’s classic, “The job of a lifetime, without a doubt…I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we've ever seen.” The movie is the first major studio release to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras.



Sanjay Dutt revealed he is angry with Lokesh Kanagaraj

In a recent press conference of KD: The Devil, Sanjay Dutt revealed that he is angry with Lokesh Kanagaraj as he gave him a small role in Leo.

The actor mentioned that Lokesh Kanagaraj has wasted him and didn't utilise his potential as an actor in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer movie.

Salman Khan officially welcomed Chitrangda Singh to the Battle of Galwan

Chitrangda Singh is locked to play the female lead in Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan. The production banner officially welcomed the actress.

The production of the Battle of Galwan is set to commence by the end of July 2025. Apoorva Lakhia is directing the movie.

