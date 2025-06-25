Ahn Hyo Seop meets Lee Min Ho as fiction becomes reality in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, check out new stills of Jisoo, Chae Soo Bin

The highly anticipated webtoon-based movie Omniscient Reader: The Prophet is set to hit the South Korean theaters in a month. Recently, the film's producers unveiled new stills on June 25, giving fans a glimpse into the apocalyptic plot. The photos feature the main cast in intense poses as they prepare to battle against monsters and ruthless villains. The brave individuals team up to take on the big responsibility of saving humanity.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet spoiler stills

Based on the bestselling web novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint by Sing Shong, the film promises to deliver stunning action sequences and epic fantasy elements. The newly released spoiler stills of Omniscient Reader: The Prophet feature Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, Shin Seung Ho and child actor Kwon Eun Seong.

As a web novel's apocalyptic world comes to life, its main character, Yoo Jung Hyuk (Lee Min Ho) picks up his sword to slash the enemies of mankind. Kim Dok Ja (Ahn Hyo Seop), the only one aware of how the novel's story unfolds, looks determined to go to any lengths to use his knowledge and expertise to kill the evil creatures. Scratch marks on his and Lee Hyeon Seong's (Shin Seung Ho) faces indicate an intense fight for survival.

The latter looks traumatized due to some unwanted happenings as little Lee Gil Yeong (Kwon Eun Seong) tries to comfort him. Jung Hui Won (Nana) looks exhausted from thrilling bouts, but still stands strong, shielding herself with knives. Yoo Sang A (Chae Soo Bin) stares at something intently, probably in shock or disbelief. Lee Ji Hye (BLACKPINK's Jisoo) appears lost in thought, standing in a school uniform with her survival weapon gripped firmly in her hand.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet release date

The 1-hour 56-minute movie will hit theaters on July 23, 2025. Its posters and trailer launch heightened the buzz surrounding the upcoming big-budget project. With a reported budget of 21 million USD and a runtime of 117 minutes, the fantasy thriller is expected to be a blockbuster hit this summer.

